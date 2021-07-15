UML standing committee meeting starts

Standing committee meeting of CPN-UML has started at Tulsi Lal Amatya Academy premises in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

The meeting will discuss to form official party position on the recent Supreme Court (SC) verdict on the case about House dissolution.

The faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli who dissolved the House when he was prime minister (PM) has slammed the SC for reinstating the House and instructing to make Sher Bahadur Deuba PM while the Khanal-Nepal faction has welcomed the verdict.

The meeting will also discuss the 10-point agreement reached by the task force formed to resolve the internal dispute in the party, according to UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali.

The Khanal-Nepal faction held a meeting on Thursday and asked for calling the meeting off pointing that holding one despite their disagreement will affect the unity process.

But the Oli faction went ahead with the meeting pointing that the meeting has already been called off once on request of the dissident faction.

Bhim Acharya from the Khanal-Nepal faction said the leaders will attend the meeting but to urge for calling it off and not to participate.

UML has also called parliamentary party meeting later on the day ahead of the House session set to start from Sunday.