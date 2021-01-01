No-confidence motion registered against Lumbini CM Pokharel again

Opposition parties have again registered no-confidence motion against Lumbini Chief Minister (CM) Shankar Pokharel.

They had lodged the motion on April 19 but Pokharel resigned on May 2 hours before voting on the motion was set to be done in the provincial assembly and was reappointed as CM the same day.

Lawmakers of Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) have again registered the no-confidence motion proposing Maoist lawmaker Kul Prasad KC as the next CM on Sunday, according to the provincial assembly secretariat.

The opposition parties had also proposed KC as the next CM in the last motion that Pokharel shrewdly avoided by resigning.