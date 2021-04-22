No progress in dialogue with Oli Thursday: Nepal

CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has said there has been no progress in dialogue with Chairman KP Sharma Oli on the second day at Kathmandu Marriott Hotel Thursday.

Speaking with Setopati after coming out of the one-on-one meeting, Nepal said he was hopeful after Wednesday's dialogue but talks on Thursday were bitter. "There has been no progress. Our bitter relation continues. I was a little hopeful yesterday but we had bitter conversation today," he stated.

Nepal reiterated his demand for taking back the unilateral decisions Oli took on March 12 and moving forward from the state the party was on the day of unification with CPN (Maoist Center) during the meeting on Thursday. But Oli did not agree.

Oli's economic advisor Moti Lal Dugar, who talked briefly with Nepal after the Oli-Nepal meeting, however claimed that the talks are positive. "They are having positive dialogue because both of them don't want to split the party."

Dispute in UML has reached boiling point after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 reinstating the two parties to the sate they were on the day of unification.

The Khanal-Nepal faction on Thursday moved the SC against Oli and the Apex Court has registered the petition on Thursday listing it for hearing on Sunday.

"We demand revocation of the so-called decision of March 12, intra-party instruction given on the basis of that decision, the action taken and to be taken against us, amendment of party statute, division of responsibilities, order related to removing obstacles as they are illegal, ill-intentioned, and against the Constitution of Nepal and the act related to political parties right from the beginning," the petition states. "We demand a mandamus ordering that the central committee elected by the ninth general convention in accordance to the UML statute be allowed to function as previously."

The petition also demands certiorari order to block the action to be taken against 27 leaders including the petitioners. It also points that they strongly suspect that Oli can expel them from the party and has sought to stop that.

Oli on Tuesday sent letters to 27 leaders giving them three days to explain why they should not be expelled from the federal parliament. They have also been warned that they can be punished any time for acting against the party and what the party claims is a popular government.

The leaders who have been asked to furnish explanation include Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Surendra Pandey, Met Mani Chaudhari, Pabitra Niroula, Jhapat Rawal, Yagya Raj Sunuwar, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Bhawani Khapung, Birodh Khatiwada, Som Prasad Pandey, Narayan Khatiwada, Ganesh Pahari, Jaya Kumar Rai, Dipak Prakash Bhatta, Yogesh Bhattarai, Hira Chandra KC, Pushpa Kumari Karna Kayastha, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhari, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Sarala Kumari Yadav, Nira Devi Jairu, Ram Kuamri Jhakri and Mukunda Neupane.

Oli had earlier suspended a few leaders including Nepal from the party for six months.