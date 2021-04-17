Ram Bahadur Thapa loses ministership with National Assembly membership

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa has lost both the membership of National Assembly and ministership.

CPN (Maoist Center) had written to the National Assembly Secretariat on April 9 informing that Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa is no longer the party's lawmaker after becoming a CPN-UML member.

National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina has declared the post of lawmaker vacant in accordance to the letter sent by Maoist Center. Thapa was elected to the National assembly from Bagamti province.

He will again have to be sworn in as minister.

Maoist Center had earlier written for expulsion of Energy Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta, Labor Minister Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah from the House to implement the decision of its standing committee meeting pointing that the four are participating in political activities of another party.

The four ministers were again appointed to their respective ministries by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli after losing their ministership following expulsion from the House.

Thapa can also be similarly reappointed minister as per Article 78 of the Constitution that allows a person who is not member of the federal parliament to become minister. But the person must become federal lawmaker within six months of taking oath of office.