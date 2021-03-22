Nepal asked to explain anti-party activities becoming accomplice of Dahal

Ruling CPN-UML has sought explanation from party leaders including Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Rawal, Surendra Pandey and Ghanshyam Bhusal.

UML General Secretary Ishwar Pokharel has sought explanation from the quartet. Pokharel has asked Nepal to explain the reasons for becoming accomplice of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and carrying out anti-party activities and getting them done in the 10-point explanation sought from Nepal.

Nepal has also been asked the reasons for expulsion of KP Sharma Oli from chairmanship and even general member of CPN. Pokharel has asked Nepal to furnish explanation within three days or face action as per the party statute and regulations.

The party's central committee meeting held on Saturday had accused the four leaders of working against party interests, and disparaging and slandering the government by holding factional meetings and decided to seek explanation.

Central members of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML had boycotted the meeting pointing that Oli unilaterally took away responsibilities of leaders of the faction holding a central committee meeting on March 12 and inducted Maoist leaders as central committee members. The Khanal-Nepal faction formed parallel committees in retaliation the next day.

The faction also held national gathering of leaders and cadres on Wednesday and Thursday despite Oli urging the faction to not hold it.