Why SC ordered House session within 13 days

The Supreme Court (SC) while revoking the decision of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) on Tuesday had also issued a mandamus ordering that the House session be convened within 13 days.

Many don't know why the Apex Court specifically issued the 13-day deadline for House session.

The SC revoked the decision to dissolve the House in a way that it is constitutionally and legally void which means that the House returned to the state before it was dissolved by PM Oli on December 20.

The last House session had ended on July 2, 2020. The next session should have been called by January 2, 2021 as the Constitution prohibits a gap of more than six months before two consecutive House sessions.

"President shall summon a session of parliament within one month after the elections to the House of Representatives are held. Thereafter, President shall summon other sessions from time to time in accordance with this Constitution," reads Article 93(1) of the Constitution. "Provided that the interval between two consecutive sessions shall not be more than six months."

Since PM Oli had dissolved the House 13 days before the January 2 deadline, the SC citing the Article 93(1) issued the mandamus ordering that the House session be convened within 13 days.