Paudel calls off meeting of district presidents after Deuba calls central committee meeting

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has called off the meeting of district party presidents after NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba called central committee meeting for Wednesday.

Paudel had called the meeting of district presidents to put pressure on Deuba and forge necessary strategy to move forward with Deuba's tenure coming to an end and the party's general convention scheduled to be held from February 19 set to be not held in time.

The meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been called off after Deuba called central committee meeting on the same day.

"Decision has been taken to not hold the meeting of district presidents called for tomorrow for now," NC President in Kavre Madhu Acharya, who is close to Paudel, told Setopati. "Central committee meeting will be held tomorrow itself. The meeting of district presidents will again be called if necessary."

Paudel had recently urged Deuba to immediately call central committee meeting to discuss recent political developments including the appointments at constitutional bodies

NC has been opposing the appointments at the constitutional bodies but Deuba has not been vocal in opposition.

The fact that Former Nepal Police AIG Jaya Kumar Chand, who is close to Deuba, has been appointed commissioner of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has led to speculation that the appointments were made with tacit support of Deuba.

The then coalition government of Maoists and Nepali Congress (NC) under Pushpa Kamal Dahal had appointed Chand, who is close to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, as IGP but the Apex Court had later revoked the appointment.

Officials recommended for different constitutional bodies were sworn in on February 3 without parliamentary hearing.

The Constitutional Council after PM Oli dissolved the House on December 20 had announced that all the vacancies in constitutional bodies were filled before the House dissolution

A writ petition has already been filed with the Supreme Court (SC) demanding that newly-appointed officials of constitutional bodies be stopped from working.

The Constitutional Council meeting on December 15 had decided to fill the vacancies. The meeting held hours after PM Oli unilaterally brought the ordinance with a provision that allows decision in the Constitutional Council with support of the majority of the existing members had recommended to fill all the vacant constitutional positions.

The decision was not made public immediately and revealed only after the House dissolution.

Speaker Agni Sapkota had then sent back the recommendations saying hearing cannot be conducted as the House of Representatives has been dissolved. But the government went ahead with the appointment process and administered oath of office and secrecy to the officials on February 3.