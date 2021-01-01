Contempt of court case against former CJs over statement on House dissolution

Contempt of court case has been registered with the Supreme Court (SC) against the four former chief justices (CJ) for issuing the statement against House dissolution.

Former CJs Min Bahadur Rayamajhi, Anup Raj Sharma, Kalyan Shrestha and Sushila Karki had issued a statement a few weeks back concluding that the House dissolution by Oli is unconstitutional.

Communication Expert with the SC Kishore Paudel told Setopati that the contempt of court case filed against the former CJs by advocates Lochan Bhattarai and Dhanjit Basnet has been registered on Wednesday.

The petitioners have argued that the former CJs issued the statement in a way that influences the sub judice case amounting to contempt of the cout.

This has come after similar cases were taken to the SC against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Senior advocate Kumar Sharma Acharya on Sunday had taken a contempt of court case against PM Oli. Similarly, advocate Kanchan Krishna Neupane had also submitted a contempt of court case against PM Oli for commenting on a sub judice case and using obscene and indecent language against lawyers.

The contempt of court cases have cited Oli's speech at a program in Karki Banquet in Babar Mahal on January 22. "They have apparently taken an old lawyer for the show," Oli had commented about 94-year-old senior advocate Krishna Prasad Bhandari who argued against the House dissolution during the ongoing hearing.

They have lodged the cases pointing that he called the hearing a show and called a legal professional old. "We request action for contempt and punishment as the words used by Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli and the behavior expressed by him amount to contempt of the court and the bench," the case filed by Neupane states.