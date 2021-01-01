Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN expels Oli from general membership

The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN has expelled Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli from the party in a way that he is not even a general member.

The faction had sought explanation from Oli on Monday giving a deadline of three days. He has been expelled from the party as he did not respond to the letter seeking explanation.

Standing committee member Surendra Pandey and office secretary Sriram Dhakal had handed over the letter seeking explanation at the gate of Baluwatar on Monday. The letter had accused Oli of indiscipline and violating the party statute. "He will be punished in a way that he doesn't remain even a general member if he does not send satisfactory answer within three days," Dhakal had stated after handing over the letter.

The faction's secretariat meeting on January 15 had decided to seek explanation from Oli.

The faction has already removed Oli as CPN chair and replaced him with Madhav Kumar Nepal after he dissolved the House on December 20.