No-confidence motion against Bagmati CM Paudel to be discussed on Feb 1

No-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) of Bagmati Dormani Paudel has been tabled in the provincial assembly on Friday.

The Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN had registered the no-confidence motion against CM Paudel on December 25, five days after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House of Representatives (HoR) at the center virtually splitting the party.

Speaker Sanu Kumar Shrestha gave permission to lawmaker Arun Prasad Nepal, the first signatory in the motion, to present it during the meeting on Friday. He pointed that the CPN parliamentary party had elected Ashta Laxmi Shakya as the parliamentary party leader on December 24 itself and pointed that the province is not an administrative unit of the center as Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli claims.

He made several allegations against CM Paudel pointing that he failed to live up to the expectations of the people.

Speaker Shrestha adjourned the meeting after that informing that discussion on the no-confidence motion will be held on February 1.

Forty-five provincial assembly members had registered the no-confidence motion against CM Paudel. The Dahal-Nepal faction has proposed to make Ashta Laxmi Shakya the new CM while registering the no-confidence motion.

There are 80 members from CPN, 22 from Nepali Congress (NC), three from the then Bibeksheel Party, two each from Nepal Workers and Peasant Party and RPP, and one from the then Naya Shakti Party in the 110-strong Bagmati provincial assembly.