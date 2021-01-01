Foreign Ministers of Nepal and India meet

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, Nepali Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra were also present during the meeting that discussed different bilateral issues and other contemporary regional and international issues, according to the Nepali Embassy in India.

Minister Gyawali, who reached India on Thursday, will address a program organized by Indian Council of World Affairs, a think tank close to the Indian government, later in the afternoon. He will interact with Indian journalists covering foreign affairs Saturday morning and will return to Nepal in the afternoon.