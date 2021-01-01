People can't eat system or wear it: PM Oli asks to not talk of system and procedures

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has asked politicians to not talk about system and procedures pointing it doesn't give food and clothes to the people.

Referring to opposition of House dissolution by him using right not existing in the Constitution while speaking in the National Assembly on Sunday he argued that people don't understand and care about system and procedures.

"Foundation stone for 309 hospitals were laid in a single day. Had anyone done that in a year? Had anyone done that ever?" he asked. "System and procedures that people don't understand, don't have any stake in. What system should people understand? One can neither eat system or wear it. Hapless people are made to hear system and procedures."

He claimed that people only care about employment, food, clothes, education of children and equality.