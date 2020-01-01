Chinese delegation meets Nepal after talking with Dahal for around two hours

The Communist Party of China delegation that arrived on Sunday has met CPN Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal at Everest Hotel after meeting fellow Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Khumaltar Monday morning.

The delegation led by Deputy Director of the International Liaison Department Guo Yezhou is meeting Nepal after talking for almost two hours with Dahal.

The delegation, that reportedly came to take stock of the situation after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House, has already met President Bidya Devi Bhandari and PM Oli Sunday night.

Security sources claim that the delegation will return only on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi, who used to meet top CPN leaders whenever the internal dispute in the ruling party escalated in the past, has already met Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and President Bidya Devi Bhandari after the House dissolution.