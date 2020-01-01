Chinese delegation meets Dahal

The Communist Party of China delegation that arrived on Sunday has met CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Monday morning.

The delegation led by Deputy Director of the International Liaison Department Guo Yezhou reached Dahal's residence in Khumaltar to talk with him. "The meeting started a while ago and is continuing," a Khumaltar source said.

The delegation, that reportedly came to take stock of the situation after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House, met President Bidya Devi Bhandari and PM Oli Sunday night.

The delegation landed in Kathmandu at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. It will talk with top CPN leaders during their stay in Nepal.

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi has already met Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and President Bidya Devi Bhandari after the House dissolution.