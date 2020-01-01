NC to hold nationwide protest on Dec 28

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to hold nationwide protest against the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

NC General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka told Setopati that the central committee meeting being held at the central party office in Sanepa on Thursday has decided to hold demonstrations in all 165 federal constituencies across the country on December 28.

The faction of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel earlier concluded that the party should immediately start agitation.

A meeting of Paudel faction with 27 central members, also attended by Gagan Thapa and Pradeep Paudel outside the faction, Thursday morning at Anamnagar decided to propose the central committee meeting to immediately start agitation deeming that NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba is reluctant to do so.

The main opposition party has already called the House dissolution by Oli on Sunday unconstitutional. But it had yet to announce protest program.

The central members present in the meeting said the party should not wait any longer to start agitation pointing that it has not done anything apart from issuing a statement.

NC leaders could not decide whether to immediately start agitation or wait for the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue during the central committee meeting on Wednesday.