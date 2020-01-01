Dahal-Nepal faction removes Oli as CPN chair

The faction of CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has removed Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli from CPN chairmanship.

The faction's central committee meeting held at Karki Banquet in Babar Mahal Tuesday afternoon has endorsed the decision taken to that regard by the meeting of standing committee members earlier on the day, according to a central committee member of the faction.

The central committee meeting is going on and is also set to endorse the standing committee's decision to replace Oli with Nepal as CPN chairman.

Almost two-third majority of central committee members are attending the central committee meeting according to the signatures at the place of meeting.

CPN formed after unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) had 447-strong central committee after unification. Oli is in overwhelming minority in the central committee with around 200 members coming from the erstwhile Maoists and almost 100 close to Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.