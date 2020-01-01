SC moved against recommendations for constitutional appointments

A writ petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday against recommendation for constitutional appointments made by the Constitutional Council.

Advocate Sulabh Kharel told Setopati that he has submitted the petition demanding revocation of recommendations for 45 constitutional appointments arguing that the recommendations were made with an ill-intention of automatic appointment evading parliamentary hearing. "The SC administration has initiated registration process. It had asked for time until tomorrow for study," he added.

The Constitutional Council meeting with just Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Timalsina in attendance last Tuesday had made recommendations to fill 45 vacant constitutional positions. The meeting was held after PM Oli unilaterally brought the ordinance with a provision that allows decision in the Constitutional Council with support of the majority of the existing members.

Prem Kumar Rai was recommended for the post of Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) chief. Former Nepal Police AIG Jaya Kumar Chand and Kishor Kumar Silwal were recommended as CIAA commissioners.

The then coalition government of Maoists and Nepali Congress under Pushpa Kamal Dahal had appointed Chand, who is close to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, as IGP but the Apext Court had later revoked the appointment.

Senior advocate Ram Prasad Bhandari and Janaki Tuladhar, meanwhile, were recommended as Election Commission commissioners.

Similarly, Tap Bahadur Magar was recommended chairman of the National Human Rights Commission.

There will be no parliamentary hearing for the appointments now that the House has been dissolved but the recommended persons will have to wait for 45 days to get appointed.