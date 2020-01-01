NC to demand immediate House session

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to demand immediate convening of House session.

The party has taken the decision following a meeting of the office-bearers and former office-bearers at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday. It has decided to protest what the party calls the anti-people works of the government both in the House and on the streets.

NC will hold anti-government demonstrations across the country on December 14, according to Joint General Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat. He said the party will protest in all 77 districts pointing that the government is mired in corruption and has failed to control COVID-19 pandemic.

The NC meeting was called after relationship between the two main parties deteriorated over the petty dispute with ruling CPN over inauguration of a short bridge.

Senior Leader of NC Ram Chandra Paudel, who was arrested in his home district Tanahun on charge of violating prohibitory orders on Wednesday, pointed that Prime Minister (PM) and CPN Chairman KP Sharma Oli was jailed for murder during the Panchayat regime.

Inaugurating the bridge over Buldi connecting Talghare and Dumsi in Vyas a day after being arrested while going to inaugurate the bridge, he took a swipe at the ruling party saying communists can never become democratic. "Who says Oli was in jail while fighting for democracy? He was jailed for murdering individuals. He did not stay in jail for conscience like Ram Chandra Paudel did," Paudel fumed. "The Jhapa incident happened in rage. Was that for democracy? I don't believe so. Let KP Oli speak in front of me."

He pointed that Oli, who talks about nationalism recently, talked for three hours in Baluwatar with chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of India. "I presumed KP Oli has mended ways. But there are no signs of that. Communists can never become democratic."

Paudel was arrested while going to inaugurate the bridge over Buldi connecting Talghare and Dumsi in Vyas on Wednesday and kept in police custody for three hours before being released.

Paudel was scheduled to inaugurate the bridge Wednesday afternoon but ruling CPN and its youth wing organized a motorcycle rally and demonstrated at around 11 protesting that he should not inaugurate the bridge constructed with federal budget. The ruling party insisted that its federal lawmaker Krishna Kumar Shrestha should inaugurate the bridge instead of Paudel.

The administration then announced prohibitory orders until six in the evening fearing clash between cadres of NC and CPN.

Paudel was arrested from Talghare in Vyas municipality 1 after he moved toward the bridge for inauguration.