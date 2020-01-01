Chinese Defense Minister meets PM Oli

Chinese Defense Minister of China Wei Fenghe has met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Baluwatar Sunday.

Wei, who said he is visiting Nepal to implement the bilateral agreements between the two countries, met PM Oli in the afternoon, according to PM's press advisor Surya Thapa.

Talking to the media at the VIP Lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport after being welcomed welcome by Home Minister earlier on Sunday, Wei added that his one-day visit was to bolster mutual military cooperation and further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Stating that Nepal and China have strong ties, the visiting Chinese dignitary said that he had arrived Nepal with a goal to take Sino-Nepal ties to a newer height. "I am confident that the visit would be result-oriented. My visit to Nepal is slightly delayed by the COVID-19 but it will be special one," he said.

The Chinese Defense Minister arrived on a chartered flight leading a 21-member entourage. The entourage comprises high-ranking officials of the People's Liberation Army.