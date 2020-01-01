Indian foreign secretary to visit Nepal on November 26

India has formally announced visit of its foreign secretary to Nepal on November 26.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs issuing a press release on Monday has confirmed that Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay a two-day official visit to Nepal on November 26. This will be the first visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed charge.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal," the press release states. "India has historical and civilization linkages with Nepal. In recent years, bilateral cooperation has strengthened, with several major infrastructure and cross-border connectivity projects completed with India’s assistance. The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties."

He is the first senior Indian diplomatic official to visit Nepal after the border dispute between the two countries escalated in recent times.

He will meet his Nepali counterpart and other dignitaries, according to the press release, to discuss the wide ranging bilateral cooperation between the two countries during his visit.