CPN faces grave crisis: General Secretary Bishnu Paudel

CPN General Secretary Bishnu Paudel has said the party faces a grave crisis.

"Serious crisis is facing the unified and indivisible status of CPN now," Paudel has posted on the social media on Sunday. "I request all the leaders, cadres and member comrades to contribute to the defense of party unity by resolving the internal differences through agreement."

Paudel's expression has come even as differences between CPN Chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal escalate once again. The two chairmen started talking on Saturday after nearly two weeks but the meeting at Baluwatar failed to yield any result.

The two chairmen had not met since October 19 despite Oli inviting Dahal to Baluwatar since Tuesday. Dahal had been refusing to go to Baluwatar due to his grievances about the Karnali dispute, Cabinet reshuffle, Oli's meeting with Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Samant Kumar Goel, murder of a party cadre in Parsa and other issues.

Oli had been sending confidants to Khumaltar every day for the past few days to resume talks. Finance Minister and CPN General Secretary Bishnu Paudel and CPN deputy parliamentary party leader Subash Chandra Nembang had gone to Khumaltar to meet Dahal separately on Wednesday while Chief Minister of Lumbini Shankar Pokharel had met Dahal on Thursday.

Foreign Minister and standing committee member Pradeep Gyawali went to the Dahal residence on Friday. All of the Oli's confidants had advised Dahal that the two chairmen should move forward together.