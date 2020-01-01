Province 2 to provide free COVID-19 treatment

Province 2 government will provide free treatment for COVID-19 patients even as the federal government has relinquished the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

Social Development Minister Naval Kishore Sah told Setopati that the provincial government will bear all expenses from testing to treatment of COVID-19. "We have provided free treatment guaranteed by the Constitution and implemented the Supreme Court's order," he added. "One cannot call it a counter to the decision by the federal government."

Lumbini and Far West provinces have also already decided to provide free treatment despite the decision of the federal government to the contrary.

The federal government has already been forced to change tack after drawing flak for the decision to relinquish the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients and assured it will bear expenses of treatment of COVID-19 patients if the family cannot.

Addressing the daily press briefing about the pandemic on Tuesday, Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal stated that arrangements have been made to ensure that the government will bear testing and treatment expenses if the patient or family declares inability to bear expenses. He added that a simple system has been devised wherein no recommendation from any individual or body will be required during implementation of the decision.

The government on Sunday relinquished the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients saying it will no longer provide free services drawing widespread criticism.

The government has since published a list categorizing persons who will receive free treatment. The categories include impoverished people, incapacitated persons, helpless persons including helpless single women, people with severe disabilities, older adults (70 years and above), and those working on the front line including health professionals, sanitation workers, security persons and others.

Those eligible for free testing and treatment must submit relevant documents or make self-declaration before availing the free services.

The testing and treatment expenses, however, will be deducted from insurance claims if the person receiving free services is insured.