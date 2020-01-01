Secretariats of Oli and Dahal issue differing press notes on Karnali dispute

Secretariats of CPN Chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal have differed on the agreement they apparently reached to resolve the issue of registration of no confidence motion against Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Mahendra Bahadur Shahi by the party's lawmakers.

Prime minister's press advisor Surya Thapa posted on the social media on Tuesday listing the four points of the agreement reached after discussion at Baluwatar on Tuesday including withdrawal of the no confidence motion and the subsequent developments.

Dahal's press coordinator Bishnu Sapkota immediately issued a press note refuting the claims made by Thapa. The press note claims that the chairmen have agreed to hand over the responsibility to resolve the issue to the provincial party committee and the provincial government.

"Understanding was reached during the discussion that advice will be given for resolution of the issue by the provincial party committee and the provincial government through withdrawal or revocation of the no confidence motion and the issue of chief whip. We urge everyone to not remain in any illusion about this," the press note adds.

Eighteen CPN lawmakers including 15 from erstwhile CPN-UML and three from CPN (Maoist Center) on October 11 had registered no confidence motion at the parliamentary party against CM Shahi, a former Maoist, on initiation of Yam Lal Kandel who is from Oli's camp.

Shahi had then removed chief whip of ruling CPN Gulab Jung Shah for colluding with Kandel and replaced him with lawmaker Sita Nepali. Shah as chief whip had registered the motion immediately after it was submitted and within a few hours called parliamentary party meeting for two days later.

Shah will be reinstated as chief whip and appointment of Nepali revoked as per the agreement claimed by Thapa.

The chairmen had summoned leaders from both CM Shahi's and Kandel's factions to Kathmandu and held separate meetings with them. The chairmen then met at Baluwatar on Tuesday to resolve the dispute.