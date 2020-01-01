Lumbini to provide free treatment for symptomatic COVID-19 patients

The Lumbini government has said it will provide free treatment to symptomatic COVID-19 patients who need hospitalization even as the federal government has relinquished the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

Chief Minister (CM) of Lumbini Shankar Pokharel has posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the four COVID-19 hospitals in the province will provide free treatment to infected persons.

Secretary at the Social Development Ministry of Lumbini Mahadev Pantha confirmed that the four COVID-19 hospitals have been continuing free treatment. He revealed that the provincial government or the ministry has not written to the hospitals to charge COVID-19 patients for treatment.

The federal government on Sunday relinquished the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients saying it will no longer provide free services drawing widespread criticism.

The Health Emergency Operation Center under the Health Ministry has since listed the categories of eligible persons.

The categories include impoverished people, incapacitated persons, helpless persons including helpless single women, people with severe disabilities, older adults (70 years and above), and those working on the front line including health professionals, sanitation workers, security persons and others.

Those eligible for free testing and treatment must submit relevant documents or make self-declaration before availing the free services. Free services will be provided even on recommendation of the social service unit of the hospital or the hospital itself if the necessary documents are not available.

The testing and treatment expenses, however, will be deducted from insurance claims if the person receiving free services is insured.