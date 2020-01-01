Janata Samajwadi Party to make Baburam Bhattarai federal council chairman

Janata Samajwadi Party is preparing to make Baburam Bhattarai chairman of the party's federal council.

A leader confided with Setopati that the party's central executive committee meeting starting Monday will discuss on the proposal to make Bhattarai federal council chairman. "The two-day meeting will decide on that after discussion."

Bhattarai is senior leader of the party formed after unification of Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJP) and Socialist Party Nepal while Mahantha Thakur and Upendra Yadav are chairmen. The party will keep the duo chairmen of the executive committee and make Bhattarai the federal council chairman.

The meeting to be held at the Tulsi Lal Amatya Academy will also discuss amendment of the party statute, regulations, expansion of the federal council and central committee, division of responsibilities in the executive committee, integration and other agendas, according to the party's leader Keshav Jha.

Jha revealed that the central committee will be 801-strong and federal council 1,201-strong. "The central committee currently is 701-strong and federal council 1,101-strong. We are adding 100 members each," Jha added.

The party was registered with the Election Commission on July 9.

The two parties had hastily announced unification late night on April 22 to prevent split in the Socialist Party abetted by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Mahantha Thakur of RJP and Upendra Yadav of Socialist are the chairmen with Thakur the top ranked leader. Ashok Rai, Bhattarai and Rajendra Mahato are the senior leaders with Rai ranked third, Bhattarai fourth and Mahato fifth.