CPN HoR member Sanu Shiwa Pahadi passes away

Member of the House of Representatives (HoR) of CPN Sanu Shiwa Pahadi has passed away Wednesday in course of treatment at Kathmandu Medical College in Kathmandu. She had long been suffering from kidney and heart problems.

Both of her kidneys had stopped functioning in 2006 and she had undergone kidney transplant in India. She also had a surgery later after cervical tumor.

Pahadi was elected to the HoR from CPN under the proportional representation system. She had participated in the student's movement of 1980 and was also involved in the cultural campaign.

Born in Taplejung district, she worked and lived in Ilam. She was also actively involved in the dalit movement.

CPN Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed sorrow over Pahadi's untimely demise. PM Oli tweeted to pay tribute to her and extended condolence to the grief-stricken family and relatives.