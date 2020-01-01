Teen assumes Finland's PM post for a day in "Girls Takeover"
AP
AP Finland, Oct 8
Aava Murto, 16, assumed the post of Finnish prime minister for one day in the “Girls Takeover” scheme part of the U.Ns’ Day of the Girl to raise more awareness of gender equality in the world.
