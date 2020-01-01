Government should pay attention to save Dr KC's life: CPN Spokesperson Shrestha

CPN Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said the government should save Dr Govinda KC.

"One may and does have differences with Dr KC on many issues. Many have also felt that the timing of this fast-unto-death, which came when everyone of us should come together to fight corona, should have been considered. But there is no doubt that he is a selfless crusader for truth," Shrestha has tweeted on Thursday.

He has acknowledged how significant achievements have been made in medical education and health sector on the back of Dr KC's crusade. "His life is important and the government, he himself and we all should pay attention to saving his life. The government forming a talk team for dialogue with Dr KC yesterday has taken a positive initiative. Let's hope we will soon reach positive conclusion. It will be resolved."

Dr KC, is on the 25th day of his 19th fast-unto-death, and his health is deteriorating. .

While he was given electrolytes in his previous hunger strikes, he has refused that this time and is on normal drip. The doctors have advised to shift him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but he has declined.

The government, that had not showed any interest in his hunger strike, on Wednesday formed a team under Education Secretary Gopi Nath Mainali for dialogue with Dr KC. The team is holding dialogue with a team representing Dr KC on Thursday.

Dr KC is currently at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) after the government transferred him there September 22 evening after widespread condemnation of taking him to the National Trauma Center using police force earlier on the day.

He was brought to Kathmandu on September 22 after he started his 19th fast-unto-death in Jumla on September 14 with a six-point demand. Dr KC, who was in Jumla before the start of nationwide lockdown in March providing free treatment to patients in the remote district in Karnali, had started the fast at Babira Mast temple in Singhachaur near Jumla Bazar demanding immediate start of MBBS program in the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences.

The other demands include start of classes in Geta Medical College and Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, and start of process to start government medical colleges in Province 2, Gandaki province, Doti or Dadeldhura, Udayapur, and Ilam or Panchthar.

He has also demanded correction of appointments made at the Institute of Medicine (IOM) under the Tribhuvan University (TU) violating seniority, and legislation to ensure fair and transparent appointment at universities, councils, academies and other bodies as per the recommendation of the committee to set standards for such appointments.

He has also demanded amendment in the Medical Education Act as per the agreement reached with him on July 26, 2018.

He has also called for making use of face mask and social distancing mandatory, and expansion of PCR testing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and gradually stop lockdown and prohibitory orders. He has also asked for appropriate treatment of COVID-19 patients and all other patients.

He has demanded regular budget for Bayalpata Hospital to ensure sustainable free service, and investigation and action in corruption cases including Rajya Laxmi Golchha corruption scam, procurement of land for the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC), procurement of wide-body planes, security printing press, land in Baluwatar and Durbar Marga, and procurement of medical supplies by Omni Group among others.