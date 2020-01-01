Deukhuri of Dang Province 5 capital

Deukhuri of Dang is the permanent capital of Province 5. The provincial assembly endorsed the proposal to make Deukhuri the provincial capital with two-third majority on Tuesday.

The proposal received 69 votes when it was tabled for voting while 13 lawmakers voted against the proposal as 82 of the 87 lawmakers participated in the voting process.

Ruling CPN had issued a whip instructing all its 61 lawmakers to vote in support of the proposal while NC had also issued whip on its 19 lawmakers to vote against. But five of the NC lawmakers defied the whip and voted in support of the proposal. NC lawmaker Surendra Hamal could not vote as he is in Kathmandu now.