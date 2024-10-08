Don’t expect human life expectancy to grow much more, researcher says
AP

AP

New York, Oct 8
FILE- Emma Morano holds a cake with candles marking 117 years on the day of her birthday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Verbania, Italy. AP/RSS Photo
FILE- Emma Morano holds a cake with candles marking 117 years on the day of her birthday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Verbania, Italy. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio