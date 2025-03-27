Why educational inequality remains high in India

Aneesh MR

New Delhi, March 26
The unequal distribution of education leads to unequal outcomes for different social groups. (School children at a rural school in Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu) Credits Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license
The unequal distribution of education leads to unequal outcomes for different social groups. (School children at a rural school in Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu) Credits Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio