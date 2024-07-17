Israeli strikes in southern, central Gaza kill more than 60 Palestinians, including in ‘safe zone’
AP

Gaza, July 17
Palestinians mourn over the bodies of their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at a hospital morgue in Deir al-Balah, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. AP/RSS Photo
Palestinians mourn over the bodies of their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at a hospital morgue in Deir al-Balah, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

