Premier League City bounces back to draw 3-3 at Newcastle
AP

AP

Newcastle, Aug 22
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at St James Park in Newcastle, England, Sunday, Aug 21, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at St James Park in Newcastle, England, Sunday, Aug 21, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio