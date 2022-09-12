Sri Lanka beats Pakistan to lift Asia Cup for sixth time
AP

AP

Dubai, UAE, Sep 12
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Pakistan's Khushdil Shah during the T20 cricket Asia Cup final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Pakistan's Khushdil Shah during the T20 cricket Asia Cup final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio