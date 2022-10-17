A paragliding athlete has died while participating in a paragliding event of the Ninth National Games currently underway in Pokhara.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sundar Tiwari, spokesperson for Kaski Police, 26-year-old Nisim Thapa, a paragliding athlete representing Nepal Army, died after falling from a height of nearly 100 meters in Sarangkot while paragliding.

Thapa, who hails from Pokhara-10, was then rushed to Metro City Hospital for treatment. Doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead, said DSP Tiwari.