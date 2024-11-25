NPL trophy unveiled at Dharahara (Pictures)

The Nepal Premier League (NPL) trophy was unveiled in Kathmandu on Monday.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli unveiled the trophy on the Dharahara premises on Monday morning.

Marquee players of the eight teams participating in the tournament attended the unveiling ceremony.

According to Paras Khadka, secretary of the Cricket Association of Nepal, the upper part of the trophy contains a stone brought from Kalapatthar.

Eight teams are participating in the NPL, which begins on November 30. The final will be held on December 21.

All the matches of the tournament will take place at the Tribhuvan University cricket ground in Kirtipur.