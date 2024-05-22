Kailash Sirohiya's petition against arrest warrant not registered at SC, to be studied tomorrow

The Supreme Court did not register a petition filed by Kantipur Media Group Chairman Kailash Sirohiya seeking revocation of an arrest warrant for him on Tuesday.

Sirohiya had approached the court with the petition after the Dhanusha District Court issued an arrest warrant for him earlier in the day.

Information Officer at the Supreme Court Govinda Prasad Ghimire said that the petition was not registered on Tuesday and would be studied further on Wednesday.

Sirohiya was arrested from the KMG office premises at around 6:30 PM Tuesday.

A bench of Dhanusha District Court Judge Chitra Bahadur Gurung issued an arrest warrant for Sirohiya earlier on Tuesday.

A complaint had been filed at the District Police Office, Dhanusha, accusing Sirohiya of acquiring two citizenship certificates.

Dhanusha Police said that the citizenship number of Sirohiya and another person is the same.

Issuing a statement after news reports about the complaint, Sirohiya stated that he acquired his citizenship certificate in 2034 BS and acquired a copy of that 23 years later. He argued that he cannot be held responsible if the number on the citizenship certificate acquired by another person two years after he acquired his is the same.

He also pointed that Himalayan Insurance itself has clarified that his citizenship number was mistyped in the company's memorandum of association and added that the documents submitted to the Office of the Company Registrar also includes a photocopy of his citizenship certificate.