Curfew expanded to Inaruwa and two more rural municipalities in Sunsari

The Sunsari District Administration Office has expanded prohibitory orders in Inaruwa Municipality and two other rural municipalities Friday afternoon.

It imposed prohibitory orders in the whole of Harinagar Rural Municipality and wards 1 and 7 of Dewangunj Rural Municipality effective from Friday noon. It has expanded that to the whole of district headquarters Inaruwa, Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality, Koshi Rural Municipality, Dewangunj Dewangunj and Harinagar Rural Municipality effective from five in the afternoon.

Two persons have been injured as the police have fired 80 rounds of blank shots and 40 tear gas shells to take the crowd under control in Harinagar Rural Municipality of Sunsari.

“The crowd has yet to be taken under control despite firing 80 rounds of blank shots and 40 tear gas shells. They are still pelting stones on the police,” Acting Chief District Officer (CDO) Bed Raj Phuyal.

The two injured persons have been taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Vice-chair of Harinagar Rimjhim Kumari Bhagat.

Students were thrashed at ward 1 of Harinagar during the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) on Thursday.

The police intervened to prevent clash of the two groups on Friday and sent one group home after convincing them. The other group started pelting stones at the police when they tried to persuade them to go home, according to Phuyal.