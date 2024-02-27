Usury victims hold barefoot justice march in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Usury victims held a protest march barefoot in Kathmandu demanding justice on Tuesday.

The usury victims walked barefoot from Bhrikuti Mandap to Shanti Batika via Bhadrakali and Sundhara before returning to Bhrikuti Mandap again.

They had planned the march for Monday but they did not go anywhere after being told that they were not allowed to stay at Bhrikuti Mandap.

Nirga Nabin, spokesperson for the struggle committee against usury and fraud, said that they launched their protest programs against usury on Tuesday morning after being allowed to stay at Bhrikuti Mandap.

He said that they were also preparing to sit for talks with the government.

Usury victims from across the country arrived in Kathmandu last week after a journey on foot spanning over three weeks. They say that they won’t return home until they get justice.