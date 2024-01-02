Yet another Nepali fighting for Russia killed

Yet another Nepali national has died while fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Hari Aryal, 23, of Waling Syangja, who had joined the Russian fighting force, has been killed, according to Ward Chairman of Waling-14 Raju Kunwar.

The Foreign Ministry, however, has yet to officially confirm that.

“I was informed by the government mechanism that Hari Aryal of Waling-14 has been killed and necessary documents were to be sent,” Kunwar stated.

He revealed that Aryal, who is a former Nepal Army soldier, had gone to Russia on October 20. “Aryal apparently had reached Russia via Dubai. It has been revealed that he had reached Russia after a four-day transit in Dubai and joined the Russian force.”

“It has been revealed that he had served the Nepal Army for around three years and quit his job only recently,” he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 4 had confirmed death of six Nepali nationals while serving for the Russian force that is currently fighting a war after invading Ukraine in February 2022.

The ministry issuing a press release had identified the deceased as Sandip Thapaliya of Gorkha, Rupak Karki of Banganga-1, Kapilvastu, Dewan Rai of Pokhara, Kaski, Pitam Karki of Putali Bazar, Syangja, Raj Kumar Roka of Melung-6, Dolakha, and Ganga Raj Moktan of Ilam-5, Ilam.