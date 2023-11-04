The death toll in Jajarkot Earthquake has reached 128.

The M6.4 earthquake with epicenter in Jajarkot rocked the northwestern Nepal at 11:46 Friday night.

A total of 92 persons have died in Jajarkot and 36 in Rukum West by Saturday morning, according to Information Officer with the Karnali Provincial Police Office SSP Gopal Chandra Bhattarai.

Similarly, 70 persons in Jajarkot and 85 in Rukum West have been injured. A total of 108 injured persons have been rescued and sent to different hospitals for treatment. All three security forces have been mobilized for search and rescue, according to SSP Bhattarai.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has also gone to the affected area along with medicines and 16 doctors Saturday morning.



