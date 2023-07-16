Victims of cooperatives stage demonstration (Pictures)

Victims of various cooperatives staged a demonstration at New Baneshwar in Kathmandu on Sunday.

They held different placards demanding an amendment to the Cooperatives Act in the interest of the depositors, investigation of properties of cooperatives’ employees and their kin, among others.

According to Superintendent of Police Sitaram Rijal, spokesperson for District Police Range, Kathmandu, 19 demonstrators were detained after they tried to enter the prohibited zone at New Baneshwar during the demonstration.

Victims of cooperatives have been staging a sit-in at Maitighar in Kathmandu since June 3. The victims say they have been cheated by more than 50 cooperatives. They have also accused the cooperatives’ operators of not returning their deposits.

Here are some pictures of the demonstration.