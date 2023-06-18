Health of President Paudel stable

The Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center has said that the health of President Ram Chandra Paudel is stable.

Executive director of the hospital inside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) premises Dr Ratna Mani Gajurel issuing a statement on Sunday has informed so.

President Paudel was hospitalized Friday night as his heart rate needed to be monitored.

He was discharged on Wednesday from the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center at Bansbari, Kathmandu where he was kept for around 24 hours.

He was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He returned home on April 30.