Rape-accused judge Bhuwan Giri arrested

Rape-accused judge Bhuwan Giri has been arrested in Kathmandu.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Dan Bahadur Karki at District Police Range, Kathmandu, police arrested Giri from Pavitra Nagar in Gongabu, Kathmandu, on Tuesday.

Police are preparing to send Giri to Kapilvastu.

The Kapilvastu District Court had issued an arrest warrant for Giri last Tuesday.

Giri is currently working in the Judicial Council, where he was summoned in late February. He was the district judge at the Kapilvastu District Court before that.

A woman had taken a complaint with Kapilvastu Police in November 2022 claiming that Giri had raped her but the police had refused to lodge the complaint.

She had later complained with the National Women’s Commission, the National Human Rights Commission and the Judicial Council.

She had also repeatedly demonstrated in front of the Supreme Court demanding Judge Giri be arrested.