Hundreds die as Somalia faces famine
AP
AP Mogadishu, June 9
Doctor Mustaf Yusuf treats Ali Osman, 3, who is showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor as his mother Owliyo Hassan Salaad, 40, holds him at a malnutrition stabilization in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Doctor Mustaf Yusuf treats Ali Osman, 3, who is showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor as his mother Owliyo Hassan Salaad, 40, holds him at a malnutrition stabilization in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Opinion
Editorial
Revoke 'kangaroo committee' formed against Governor Adhikari Editorial
Dr Ramesh Singh Bhandari
Surgeon, surgery and stress Dr Ramesh Singh Bhandari
Bishnu Raj Upreti
Why public policies fail in Nepal? Bishnu Raj Upreti

Blog
Bhogendra Lingden
My father’s ritual dance and our cultural oblivion Bhogendra Lingden
Keshari Rijal
The wisp of my parent's joy Keshari Rijal
Suman Siwakoti
Will Netflix, YouTube apply for license to operate in Nepal? Suman Siwakoti

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio