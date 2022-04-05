Indonesian principal sentenced to death for raping 13 girls
AP
AP Jakarta, April 5
Herry Wirawan, center, the principal of a girls Islamic boarding school accused of raping his students, is escorted by security officers upon arrival for his sentencing hearing at a district court in Bandung, West java, Indonesia, on Feb. 15, 2022.
Herry Wirawan, center, the principal of a girls Islamic boarding school accused of raping his students, is escorted by security officers upon arrival for his sentencing hearing at a district court in Bandung, West java, Indonesia, on Feb. 15, 2022.

Opinion
Dr Ramesh Singh Bhandari
Surgeon, surgery and stress Dr Ramesh Singh Bhandari
Bishnu Raj Upreti
Why public policies fail in Nepal? Bishnu Raj Upreti
Editorial
Discussion on MCC now in the sovereign House Editorial

Blog
Suman Siwakoti
Will Netflix, YouTube apply for license to operate in Nepal? Suman Siwakoti
Gérard Toffin
Memories of Panauti Gérard Toffin
Setopati
Bharat Bandhu Thapa's 'Nepal in Pictures' Setopati

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio