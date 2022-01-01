2 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday; 68 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,947.

The country also reported 68 new cases in the past 24 hours including 14 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 977,501 confirmed with PCR tests and 139,545 with antigen tests. Similarly, 538 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 6,461.

A total of 3,135 PCR tests and 1,794 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,446,075 PCR and 1,076,912 antigen tests across the country until now.