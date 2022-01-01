1 COVID-19 death reported Thursday; 318 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,931.

The country also reported 318 new cases in the past 24 hours including 167 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 976,512 confirmed with PCR tests and 139,138 with antigen tests. Similarly, 562 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen below 10,000 to 9,678.

A total of 5,508 PCR tests and 2,235 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,402,214 PCR and 1,050,558 antigen tests across the country until now.