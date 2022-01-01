2 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday; 312 test positive

Nepal reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,930.

The country also reported 312 new cases in the past 24 hours including 56 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 976,361 confirmed with PCR tests and 138,971 with antigen tests. Similarly, 911 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 10,090.

A total of 5,103 PCR tests and 3,590 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,396,706 PCR and 1,048,323 antigen tests across the country until now.