3 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday; 476 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,928.

The country also reported 476 new cases in the past 24 hours including 177 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 976,105 confirmed with PCR tests and 138,915 with antigen tests. Similarly, 831 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 10,747.

A total of 6,604 PCR tests and 2,820 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,391,603 PCR and 1,044,733 antigen tests across the country until now.